Moulton Advertiser

PLEASE NOTE

The Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating

an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up

Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number

to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process.

To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website

by using the E-Edition account information that you created.

If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number

please contact our Customer Service Center and they will

provide it to you.



Customer Service Number:

1-256-340-2410