Several R.A. Hubbard track stars put their talents on display this past weekend in the 1A state sectional meet.
Kyle Hampton finished 4th in the boys 400m, while Armani Thomas, Honesty Lee and Ashlynn Harris finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively in the girls 400m. All four qualified for the state meet.
In the girls long jump, Armstead finished first to qualify for state.
In the girls 100m hurdles, Mahkya Wiggins placed 2nd and Harris 3rd to qualify for state.
In the boys 110m hurdle, Cookie Cobb placed 3rd and Keyshawn Kingston 5th to qualify for state,
Cobb also finished 4th in the high jump and 2nd in the long jump. Murphy placed 4th in the long jump.
In the girls 100m dash, Lee finished 1st and Tailynn Puryear placed 3rd, while Tyran Murphy placed 2nd in the boys. All qualified for state.
Kyle Hampton finished 2nd in the boys 300m hurdles to qualify for state, while Murphy placed 5th in the boys 200m to qualify.
In the girls 200m dash, Armstead, Lee and Wiggins finished 1st, 2nd and 4th respectively.
Orlanda Fells placed 5th in the shot put.
The R.A. Hubbard boys and girls 4x100 finished 1st and section champs to qualify for state.
