The 2021 season saw some very successful volleyball come out of Lawrence County and below is The Moulton Advertiser All-County volleyball team.
Players of the year: Hatton’s Kailyn Quails and Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto
Quails improved upon her sophomore season and delivered a dominant Junior campaign. She finished the year leading the county in kills with 582. She also had 88 aces, 72 digs and 102 blocks.
“She is a powerhouse on the net and can completely control the game,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. “She’s smart and can see the floor better than most.”
Hutto closed out her stellar career at Lawrence County with another strong season. The senior did it all for the Red Devils, finishing with 1229 assists, 348 digs, 255 kills, 120 aces and 84 blocks.
“She’s the ultimate team player in my opinion. She cares more about team success,” said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto
Coach of the year: Hatton’s Amy Speegle
In her first season as head coach of the Hornets, Speegle led them to the Elite Eight of the state volleyball tournament.
“I was really pleased with our season,” Speegle said. “When I came in I told them I believed they could be state champions. I think this season showed them that they are capable of that.”
All County first team
Hatton Junior Kailyn Quails - 582 kills, 102 blocks, 88 aces, 72 digs
Lawrence County senior Anna Clare Hutto - 1229 assists, 348 digs, 255 kills, 120 aces, 84 blocks
Lawrence County sophomore Ava Boyll - 402 kills, 144 digs, 63 aces, 44 blocks
Hatton junior Bradyn Mitchell - 353 kills, 64 aces, 150 digs
Hatton junior Dagen Brown - 1222 assists, 55 aces, 55 digs
Lawrence County junior Skye Letson - 266 kills, 182 blocks
Lawrence County sophomore Kylie Graham - 224 kills, 128 digs, 48 aces
All County second team
Lawrence County senior Rylee Phillips
East Lawrence sophomore Sydney Hurst
Lawrence County sophomore Sarah Dutton
Hatton junior Mallie Yarbrough
Lawrence County senior Josie Jones
Hatton junior Kailee Morgan
East Lawrence senior Tansley Brannan
All County honorable mention
Lawrence County - Jaidah Hale, Krystin Borden
Hatton - Gracie Ward
East Lawrence - Camryn Langley, Myla Whetstone
R.A. Hubbard - Honesty Lee, Katelyn Cooper, Jordan Beck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.