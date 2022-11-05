Hatton falls to Pisgah in first round

PISGAH – Hatton built an early lead, but couldn’t make it last as the visiting Hornets fell 40-20 to Pisgah in the opening round of the state playoffs Friday night.
After taking a 14-0 advantage midway through the first quarter, the Hornets, who finished with a 7-3 record and were eliminated in the first round for the second consecutive year, were outscored 40-6.
Head coach Denton Bowling said his team gave up too many big plays in the first half.
Pisgah’s first two scores came on runs of 58 and 90 yards. The Eagles improved their record to 9-2.
Hatton took the game’s first possession and marched down the field with little trouble. Carsen Reed capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run with 8:55 remaining in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 6-0.
After recovering an onside kick by Micah Harville, Hatton reached the endzone for a second time when Briley Kerby tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tasean Love.
Adam Brackins scored the two-point conversion as Hatton led 14-0.
Pisgah took the lead when Jordan Jeffrey scored on a 58-yard run in the first quarter and Legion McCrary raced 90 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
McCrary scored both two-point conversions, giving the Eagles a 16-14 advantage at the 11:35 mark of the second quarter.
Hatton took the lead for the last time when Love tossed a 50-yard halfback pass to Khane Little for a touchdown with 11:02 left in the second quarter.
Pisgah seized the lead for good when quarterback Mason Holcomb three a 23-yard touchdown pass to Luke Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.