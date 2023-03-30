The Lawrence County softball team picked up three wins to start the Gulf Coast Classic on Monday.
The Red Devils topped Vernon Hills (Ill.), Cherokee County and Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) on the opening day of tournament play. Lawrence County (18-9) continues play Tuesday against Vestavia Hills.
--
Lawrence County 8, Vernon Hills (Ill.) 3: Raegan Johnson drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils in the opener. Bella Cross struck out seven and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
--
Lawrence County 4, Cherokee County 2: Johnson had two RBIs for Lawrence County. McKenzie Hyche and Bentlee Cross drove in the other runs.
--
East Lawrence 15, Hanceville 0
East Lawrence demolished Hanceville in three innings last Thursday.
The Eagles scored 13 runs in the first inning before adding the final two they needed in the third.
Kensley Bowling and Averie Hargett led the team with two hits and three RBIs, while Emma Coan had three hits and an RBI from her leadoff spot. Kelsi Whitehead had a hit and two RBIs.
--
Lawrence County 4, Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) 0: Bella Cross tossed a one-hitter for the Red Devils. She allowed three walks and struck out out five. Hyche homered for Lawrence County.
--
James Clemens 7, East Lawrence 3: A five run first inning by the Jets doomed East Lawrence this past weekend.
The Eagles responded with three in the second, but couldn't stretch anymore across.
Taylor Kelly led the team with two hits and an RBI.
--
East Lawrence 7, Decatur Heritage 1: Mattie Rae Gillespie had two hits and an RBI, while Alexis Booth had two hits as the Eagles stormed past Decatur Heritage this past weekend.
Callie Pittman got the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and a run with five streikouts.
--
Mars Hill 7, Hatton 5: Anna Potter went 2-for-4 with one RBI for Hatton on Thursday.
Kailyn Quails had two hits for the Hornets, while Mallie Yarbrough added one hit and one RBI. Bradyn Mitchell doubled and scored one run.
--
Elkmont 3, East Lawrence 0: The Eagles could only muster one hit in a loss to Elkmont this past weekend.
--
Baseball
Colbert County 6, Hatton 5: A walk-off hit costed Hatton in a loss to Colbert County this past weekend.
The score was tied 5-5 in the final inning before the Indians hit the go ahead hit.
Garson Pierce led Hatton with a hit and three RBIs, while Alex Brackin and Owen Brackin each had a hit and an RBI.
--
West Morgan 11, East Lawrence 8:
The Eagles came up just short in a high scoring affair last Thursday.
East Lawrence led 5-3 after four innings,but the Rebels scored eight runs in the final three.
Peyton Knop, Caleb Smith and Coleman Garner each had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles.
