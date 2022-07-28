MONTGOMERY - Several local athletes put their talents on display this past week during the AHSAA’S annual All Star week.
Lawrence County’s cross country talent was particularly put on display.
In the girls’ 5,000-meter race held at Montgomery’s Gateway Park, Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams, the Class 5A state meet champion last season, finished with a time of 18:54.61 to finish second. Her twin sister Taylor Williams was third clocking 19:20.26. The top runner for the South All-Stars was Abigail Garner of Central-Phenix City. She crossed in 19:54.98 to finish fourth.
The previous All-Star Week record was set in 2018 by Amaris Tyynismaa of Montgomery Catholic, but that record was broken by Williams and Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley, who finished first.
Lawrence County’s Olivia Marsh finished 11 with a time of 23:48.14, while Hatton’s Brenda Aranda placed 15 with a time of 29:30.32.
Lawrence County’s Carson Godwin had a time of 21:03.83 to finish 19 in the boy’s race.
--
Softball
Hatton star Bradyn Mitchell competed for the Hornets in the softball games.
Mitchell scored a run, while throwing two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.
