The Lawrence County coroner on Monday identified two victims who drowned while trying to rescue each other in a Hillsboro pond Sunday evening.
Gabriel Alonzo, 17, and uncle Julio Chich Alvarez, 36, drowned shortly after 5 p.m. near the 5100 block of Lawrence County 222, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Witnesses saw Alonzo struggling in the water after chasing a dog into the pond, according to Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington.
Alvarez and another nephew, 15, went in the water after Alonzo, who had become stuck in the mud, according to Norwood’s report. Norwood says the 15-year-old was able to rescue Alonzo; however, according to Covington, Alvarez then went under the water and did not resurface.
Covington said Alonzo went back in the water for Alvarez and drowned. The 15-year-old tried to attempt another rescue before being dragged out of the water by family, according to Covington. Covington says a truck used by the family in a final rescue attempt became stuck in the pond.
The official cause of death in the estimated 10- to 15-foot-deep pond is accidental drowning, according to Norwood.
