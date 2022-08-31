On September 10, 2022, American Legion Sonny James Post 165 Hackleburg, along with the American Legion Riders Post 15 Decatur whom will be escorting the ride, will be enroute from Hackleburg to Decatur on the first annual Fall Run.
The ride will leave Hackleburg at 10 a.m. A 15-minute stop at the first rest area, then arriving to Decatur Post 15 approximately 11:15-11:30 a.m.
Monies donated during the run will go to multiple charities. One of which will be the American Legion Legacy Scholarship fund. More information for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship fund can be found on www.legion.org
The route will be US 43 to Hwy. 24 (1st stop at Two Sisters Country Store, Mt. Hope)then right on Hwy. 67, to Hwy. 31, stop at Post 15 for lunch, then route returns same as started. This motorcycle run is also making awareness of the American Legions role in our communities in 55 Departments across the globe.
Post 25 Moulton will be assisting in this also.
Public is encouraged to show support by lining Hwy. 24 and waving flags as they ride thru Moulton.
POC: Tim Howard, 205-570-2309, Post 165 Adjutant & Division 1 Commander American Legion Department of Alabama.
