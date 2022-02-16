Alabama’s 11th annual Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday is happening next weekend.
The sales tax-free weekend, which includes common emergency supply purchases of less than $60 per item, will begin midnight on Friday, Feb. 25, and last until Sunday, Feb. 27, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Common emergency supplies include items that every home or business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or general emergency.
Examples of some exempt items include batteries, cellular phone batteries and chargers, portable self-powered or battery-powered radios including two-way radios and weatherband radios, portable self-powered light sources such as flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks, tarpaulin and plastic sheeting, duct tape, non-electric food storage containers and utensils, artificial ice or ice packs, self-contained first-aid kits, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, and other items.
Any portable generator and power cords bought in a single purchase with a sales price of $1,000 or less is also exempt, according to the department of revenue. A full list of exempted items and restrictions can be found online at revenue.alabama.gov.
The state site also lists participating counties and municipalities, which includes Lawrence County, Moulton and Town Creek as opting to participate in the tax-free holiday.
Visit alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays for more information.
