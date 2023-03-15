HATTON — Micah Harville doubled, singled twice and drove in a run as Hatton picked up a 7-5 win over East Lawrence on Friday.
Alex Brackin had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Bryson Jeffreys added a single and one RBI. Owen Brackin and Will Steadman had one hit each.
Jeffreys pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Tylan Smith had two hits and one RBI for East Lawrence. Lane Smith had a pair of doubles for the Eagles and Coleman Garner drove in one run.
--
Baseball
Hatton 13, Clements 3: Bryson Jeffreys and Braden Stafford had two hits and two RBIs each for Hatton on Tuesday.
Will Steadman had three hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Micah Harville added a pair of doubles and one RBI. Alex Brackin had three hits and Joshua Merrell tripled and drove in two runs.
Jeffreys worked 3 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 16, Haleyville 12: Parker Frost went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Lawrence County in a high-scoring win on Saturday.
Sutton Phillips, Levi Sanderson and Wyatt Knight had one hit and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Tripp Engle added four hits, including a triple.
Wiley Bowling pitched two innings for the win, allowing one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
--
Colbert Heights 8, East Lawrence 0: Coleman Garner and Peyton Knop had one hit each for East Lawrence on Wednesday.
Brycen Williams pitched four shutout innings to earn the win for Colbert Heights, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.
Austin Craig doubled and drove in one for Athens. Mason Butler and Brandon Atkins had one RBI each.
--
Florence 15, Lawrence County 5: Eli Long doubled and drove in a run for Lawrence County against Class 7A Florence on Tuesday.
Levi Sanderson had a single and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Kaiden Wear, Wiley Bowling and Tripp Engle added one hit each. Travis Dutton drove in one run.
--
Lindsay Lane 12, Hatton 3: Alexander Cook, Max Morrison and Seth Mitchell were a combined 9-for-11 with four RBIs and six runs scored for the Lions. Owen Brackin and Joshua Merrell each doubled for the Hornets.
--
Softball
Hatton 3, Lauderdale County 0: Bradyn Mitchell tossed a complete game shutout for Hatton on Tuesday, allowing five hits over seven innings while striking out six.
Arlie Armstrong singled and drove in a run for the Hornets, while Mallie Yarbrough, Kailyn Quails and AK Potter added one hit each.
--
Lawrence County 11, Ardmore 10: McKenzie Hyche and AB McKay had two hits and two RBIs each for Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Bella Cross drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils and Hyche pitched two innings for hitless relief for the win, striking out four while walking one.
Sydney Sanders had three hits and two RBIs for Ardmore, while Ashlyn Mullins added two RBIs. Sara Sanders had four hits and one RBI.
--
Lawrence County 1, Muscle Shoals 0: AB McKay’s home run in the bottom of the third proved to be the game winner. McKay also doubled on a 2-for-2 day at the plate.
Addie Calhoun was the winning pitcher. She gave up just three hits with one walk in six innings. She had one strikeout. McKenzie Hyche pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Bella Cross had two hits for Lawrence County.
--
Hatton 12, Lexington 0: Bradyn Mitchell tossed a complete-game shutout for Hatton on Friday, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven in a 12-0 win over Lexington.
Arlie Armstrong led the Hornets offensively with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBIs. Morgan Lane had two hits and two RBIs, while Kailyn Quails added three hits and one RBI. Mallie Yarbrough singled twice, drove in a run and scored once.
--
Lawrence County 9, Cordova 3: McKenzie Hyche hit two home runs and drove in three runs as Lawrence County picked up a win at the Curry Tournament on Friday.
Andee McKay had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Addison Plaxco added two hits and one RBI. Kaytie LouAllen pitched four innings for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
--
Gardendale 8, Lawrence County 6: Andee McKay went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Lawrence County on Saturday. McKenzie Hyche, Bentlee Cross and Addison Plaxco had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils.
--
Lawrence County 10, Oak Grove 1: Bella Cross homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead Lawrence County on Saturday.
McKay had a pair of hits, including a home run, and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Plaxco added a triple and two RBIs. Raegan Johnson pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout.
--
Curry 11, Lawrence County 0: Plaxco and Alyce LouAllen had one hit each for Lawrence County on Saturday.
--
