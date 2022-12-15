The 2022 season saw some very successful volleyball come out of Lawrence County and below is The Moulton Advertiser All-County volleyball team.
Player of the year: Kailyn Quails, Hatton
Quails wrapped up her career at Hatton with another dominant season, finishing with 632 kills, 393 digs, 97 aces, 61 assists and 57 blocks.
Her career totals were 1617 kills, 586 digs, 252 aces and 209 blocks.
“Our season record was 41-14 and she was a huge part of that. She had 97 aces with a nasty jump serve. She did an amazing job working around the blockers and being smart on the net knowing when to tip and when to swing away. Her block was also instrumental on the front row and unlike many middle hitters Kailyn also played all 6 rotations and was second on the team for digs this season. She is a great all around player,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle.
Coach of the year: Robyn Hutto, Lawrence County
Hutto helped her young team overcome an early season filled with ups and downs to reach the state tournament once again.
“Whenever you graduate a group you always feel like there are people that doubt what you can do,” Hutto said. “But it was really the challenges that we faced early on that helped us grow into the team we needed to be.”
---
All-County first team
Kailyn Quails, Hatton - finished with 632 kills, 393 digs, 97 aces, 61 assists and 57 blocks
Ava Boyll, Lawrence County - finished with 510 kills, 66 blocks, 355 digs and 43 aces
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton - finished with 342 kills, 465 digs, 113 aces, 14 assists and 3 blocks
Skye Letson, Lawrence County - 283 kills and 237 blocks
Dagen Brown, Hatton - finished with 1256 assists, 289 digs, 95 aces, 42 kills and 13 blocks
Kylie Graham, Lawrence County - Finished with 1029 assists, 30 aces and 184 digs
Sarah Dutton, Lawrence County - Finished with 79 aces and 542 digs
Mallie Yarbrough, Hatton - Finished with 220 kills, 305 digs, 27 blocks, 48 aces and 19 assists
--
Second team
Bentlee Cross, Lawrence County - Finished with 191 kills, 65 aces and 311 digs
Kailee Morgan, Hatton - Finished with 147 kills, 253 digs, 33 aces, 15 assists and 17 blocks
Sydney Hurst, East Lawrence - Finished with 165 kills and 40 aces
Jaidah Hale, Lawrence County - Finished with 107 kills, 200 blocks and 49 digs
Emily Maldonado, Hatton - Finished with 168 kills and 68 digs
Kyndall West, East Lawrence - Finished with 279 assists, 62 kills and 31 aces
Jodyn Beck, East Lawrence - Finished 77 kills, 27 aces and 39 blocks
Emma Coan, East Lawrence - Finished with 74 kills and 28 digs
