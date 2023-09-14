A Hatton woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to her head Wednesday evening, according to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Officers responded to a call regarding the incident in the Hatton community around 6:30p.m.
LCSO stated that when officers arrived at the residence in the 2300 block of County Road 161, it was determined that the female had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim's identity has been confirmed by Coroner Scott Norwood as Angela Berryman Hill Harville, age 46.
A suspect has been identified by investigators and is now being held in the Lawrence County Jail, according to officials at the LCSO.
The deceased will be transported to the forensics lab in Huntsville.
Moulton Police Department, along with the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting on the investigation, which remains active.
