An annual Harvest Festival organized by the Lawrence County History & Preservation Society is just three weeks away.
The 4th Annual LCHPS Harvest Festival will feature children’s activities, pumpkin crafts, vendors, a bake sale and other family fun on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.
The Society’s largest fundraiser, held on the last Saturday of September each year, was canceled two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hampered in its return year with interior demolition of the historic courthouse coinciding with last year’s event.
“We did not have a festival in 2020, and last year was scaled back and located (along Main and Lawrence streets) due to Courthouse renovation,” LCHPS Treasurer Ann Britnell said.
LCHPS President Marvin Jackson said vendors lined the streets surrounding the square last year instead of using space on the courthouse lawn after the Lawrence County Commission gave a green light to renovating the structure built in 1936. The project, now in a design phase, began with a gutting of the building’s interior last fall.
Though last year’s event was smaller than years past, Jackson said the festival still drew large crowds in downtown Moulton, boosting the Society’s outreach as well as raising funds for preservation projects throughout the county.
“We’re a small organization, but we’re growing now,” he said following last year’s event. “A lot of people don’t recognize us because we are a new group, but events like this festival help us get our name out there.”
LCHPS was formed in January of 2018 to support historical preservation efforts in the area. Aside from its annual Harvest Festival, LCHPS also hosts community cleanup events, including historic cemetery rehabilitation. Through grants awarded by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2020 and 2021, the Society has also installed two Legends and Lore historic markers in Hatton and in the East Lawrence community.
The 2022 Harvest Festival will help continue those efforts, according to Jackson and Britnell.
Britnell said funds raised at the event and from vendor fees will continue restoration efforts at Boxwood, a pre-Civil War building located near the Lawrence and Morgan County line on Alabama 20. She said proceeds from the event will also go toward the purchase of supplies used in cemetery cleanups and efforts at Lock A, also known as Lawrence County Park, in Hillsboro.
Those interested in registering for the event as a vendor may download forms from the LCHPS website: lchps21.wixsite.com. Vendor forms are also available at the Lawrence County Archives on Main Street in Moulton, or forms may be requested by emailing lchps21@gmail.com.
