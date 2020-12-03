The Women’s Missionary Union of Muscle Shoals Baptist Association is seeking sponsors for the children of their annual Christmas project, but things may look a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WMU Secretary Tammy Porter.
Each year, the WMU spends much of October prepping for the project that is aimed to provide Christmas gifts for underprivileged children of Lawrence County. The WMU works through DHR to sign up eligible children. They have also worked with the Salvation Army to ensure the children signed up for this project are not on multiple Christmas lists.
Now that sign-ups and registration are complete, Porter said the organization is now seeking sponsors and donations to provide gifts to about 100 Lawrence County children in need. This project is for children up to 12 years old whose families are recipients of food stamps. Although the project is organized by the WMU of Muscle Shoals Baptist Association, the project is for all deserving children, 12 and under, regardless of their faith or religion.
While church groups, youth groups and members of the community are still encouraged to come together to sponsor a child, Porter said WMU has had to adjust plans for gift pickup and delivery this year.
“In the past, we’ve had parents or guardians meet at the Moulton Recreation Center for a special service to pick up their children’s gifts. We aren’t able to do that this year for health and safety reasons,” she said.
WMU will distribute Christmas gifts at the Recreation Center, but parents and guardians will drive up and receive gifts without leaving their car on Dec. 15.
For gifts that are dropped off at the WMU Association Office early, Porter said WMU will contact the parents or guardians to let them know they have the option of picking up gifts before the drive-thru delivery date.
Though the organization has accepted volunteers in the past to help sort gifts or assist with deliveries, Porter said WMU has also had to adjust to a limited number of helpers this year. Those who still wish to support the project but are unable to sponsor a child may donate a single gift or provide a monetary donation to go towards the wish list of a child without a sponsor.
“We couldn’t do this without donations or the help from the sponsors,” Porter said.
Anyone wishing to sponsor a child, give a donation or inquire for more information may call the Baptist Association at 256-974-8878.
