Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor Friday, according to authorities.
Sharp was initially transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence for head trauma, according to Greg Randolph, owner of Greg's Ambulance Service.
Around 4 p.m., Mayor Linda Peebles said Sharp was being transferred to Huntsville Hospital. She said Sharp was on duty at the time of the accident.
The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 33 near the Lawrence County 281 intersection, about a mile south of Jefferson Street, Randolph said.
He said no other injuries were reported.
