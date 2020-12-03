Local schools have until Dec. 13 to enter the 11th Annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.
The contest challenges public school students in grades 6 through 12, and their teachers, to use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills to solve issues in their local communities of a national importance, according to the program.
“As students and teachers continue to navigate a complex learning environment – whether virtual, in-person or a hybrid of both – Solve for Tomorrow provides a unique opportunity for teachers to bring their students together regardless of classroom format using problem-based learning and hands-on STEM skills,” organizers of the program said.
Contestants will have chances to win portions of the $2 million in technology awards for their classrooms as they advance through the contest. Up to 100 semi-finalists from a pool of applicants will be awarded $10,000 to be redeemed on DonorsChoose.org, according to the program, while 10 national finalist schools will be selected to participate in a virtual pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges.
For achieving National Finalist status, seven of these 10 schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies. The remaining three schools will be named National Grand Prize winners and each will receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies.
Public voting will determine one Community Choice winner, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
In 2019, Sheffield High School in Sheffield was named Alabama’s state winner in the Samsung contest, winning $15,000 for their classroom. The contestants developed a notification system to alert drivers of blocked railroad crossings, which also benefits the community by reducing response time for emergency personnel and helps travelers plan for alternate routes.
To supplement this year’s competition and provide additional resources to teachers, Samsung is offering two professional development opportunities through mindSpark Learning to equip educators with tools to apply for the 2020 contest. Open to any teacher who registers for the contest, “Problem-Based Learning” foundations will introduce the framework and methodologies of project-based learning, as well as tools to navigate the Solve for Tomorrow submission in a virtual environment. The second two-part course will provide “Design Thinking” methodologies – also with special attention to virtual environments – and will be open to any teacher who starts the contest application.
“For seven years, participating in Solve for Tomorrow has helped expose my students to problem-based learning and demonstrate how STEM education can be applied to solve real, pressing issues. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has become a cornerstone of my annual curriculum,” said Susan Flentie, member of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Teachers Academy. “I am thankful for the resources and opportunities that this contest will now offer in the virtual environment, and I look forward to exploring the professional development resources as I enter the contest again this year.”
Anchored in Samsung’s guiding vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’, Solve for Tomorrow launched in 2010 to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to address the most pressing issues impacting society. Today, the competition fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving, anchored in problem-based learning. For the past decade, Samsung has awarded $18 million in technology and classroom materials to more than 2,500 public schools in the United States.
“Teachers are the backbone of our education system and Samsung recognizes the challenges that today’s educators are facing. We are in awe of the resiliency of teachers and students who have adapted to a new learning environment, and we remain focused on encouraging unique ways for students to engage in hands-on STEM learning all across the country,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “Over the last decade, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has enabled our youth to pave the way towards real, meaningful change. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we guide students on the value of STEM skills to solve the greatest issues impacting their local communities and we look forward to this year’s STEM innovations.”
To enter the contest, and for official contest rules, please visit samsung.com/solve. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. ET on December 13, 2020.
