An area sorority hopes to encourage local participation in the November election with a voter registration event in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties.
Next Saturday, Aug. 13, the “Ready Set Vote” event—hosted by the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.—is happening in Lawrence County at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events are also scheduled for the same day at Redus’s Barber Shop on Westview Avenue in Athens and at Nash Barbeque on 12th Avenue in Decatur.
Visitors to the event will be given access to voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications, and polling locations directories, according to organizers. The event will also feature a variety of food trucks and vendors.
The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides its services to communities of Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties. Partners for the event include local chapters of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters, and local Divine Nine Chapters.
