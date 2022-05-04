Straight line winds are responsible for damage to a Hillsboro mobile home Monday afternoon, according to Lawrence County EMA Director Chris Waldrep.
Waldrep said two people were inside their home on County Road 217 when a portion of their tin roof was ripped from the structure.
“About half of the tin roof from the trailer was tossed maybe about 75 feet into a neighbor’s yard,” Waldrep said. “Thankfully, no one was injured. They hunkered down inside the home.”
He said the damage was caused by straight line winds that moved through the area around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
No other structure damage was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.