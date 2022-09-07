HATTON - The Hatton Hornets took on a strong opponent Thursday in the Class 4A No. 8 ranked Deshler Tigers.
The Hornets gave the Tigers all they could handle, but unfortunately were unable to pull out the win, falling 2-1 (24-26, 25-15, 15-8)
Hatton held leads in both the first and third sets, but were unable to finish each.
“We should’ve won the first set,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. “It’s just mental. Nobody wanted the ball, nobody wanted to make that mistake to give away the point. We sit back, scared of losing instead of pressing through and taking charge.”
Speegle thought her team handled the challenge of a team like Deshler presenter, except in one aspect.
“They tip randomly. That deep corner tip is not something you see every day and we struggled with it,” Speegle said. “They didn’t have a lot of super slams. I thought we played good defense on the hit ball. It was the tip and blocks that got us.”
Despite the loss, the Hornets are still having a strong season. Just a few weeks into the season, Hatton sits 8-4 and ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
However, Speegle would still like to see her team continue to grow.
“We have to learn how to finish in tight games against good competitive teams,” she said. “We play a little timid, pushing tight matches to three sets that shouldn’t go three sets. All our losses have come in games that went three sets and we had the lead in each. We’re giving away too many matches and we have to fix that.”
Hatton did bounce back with a dominating win over Athens Bible School 2-0 (25-6, 25-15).
--
Lawrence County gets area win
Ava Boyll had 26 kills and 12 digs as Lawrence County picked up wins over Brewer and Haleyville on Thursday.
The Red Devils topped Brewer 3-0 in an area match and closed the day with a 2-1 win over Haleyville.
Kylie Graham had 49 assists and seven digs for Lawrence County, while Skye Letson added eight kills and 12 blocks. Sarah Dutton finished the day with 26 digs and 10 aces.
