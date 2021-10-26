The Hatton Hornets advanced to the semifinals of the state volleyball tournament after defeating Ariton in the Elite Eight.
Hatton defeated Ariton 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-17) to advance.
They will play the winner of Spring Garden and Orange Beach later today at 4 for a chance to advance to the 2A state finals.
