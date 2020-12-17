The 2020 basketball season has gotten underway, which always brings plenty of excitement in Lawrence County.
Of course, everybody is waiting with bated breath to see what role COVID will play in the rest of the season.
Football and volleyball successfully completed their seasons, but with colder weather moving in and the sport being indoors, basketball brings a new challenge.
Still, it’s been so far so good with only tournaments really being affected.
Coming into the season there was a lot of change with three new boys’ basketball coaches taking over in the county.
With that being said, here are the big takeaways from the few weeks of county basketball we’ve been able to see:
Hatton is as good advertised
The Lady Hornets had high expectations coming into the season off the heels of a 28-win 2019 campaign.
So far, they look the part of a state title contender.
The scary part is they could still get better.
Star Josie Harville, who missed all but one game in 2019 with a torn ACL, is still getting back in the groove. Once she fully gets back to her old self this team could be really dangerous.
Lawrence County is still the top team for now.
The Red Devils had a historic 2019 season, winning 26 games. They are also the defending county champs.
With the loss of four starters, though, it was fair to wonder if they would still be the top team in the county coming into 2020.
So far, the answer is yes.
Lawrence County has two wins over East Lawrence and Hatton and a win over Hubbard. There’s still a long way to go till the county tournament, but right now the Red Devils lead.
East Lawrence is getting there.
When Baine Garner returned to the East Lawrence bench as head coach, he knew he had a tough task ahead. The Eagles had just one win in 2019.
East Lawrence looks much improved and more competitive. If they keep improving, you have to believe more wins will come down the stretch.
Lady Devils no longer a team of youth.
For a program as storied as Lawrence County, it’s been a rough few seasons.
However, all the players that played as sophomores, freshman and even eighth graders are now older and more experienced. The patience of the Red Devils and head coach K.C. Orr has paid off big time this season.
Lawrence County is 7-2, amd that includes a big win over Hatton, their first since the 2018 county tournament.
Hubbard’s hire of Winston already paying off.
The Chiefs have lost so many talented players the last two seasons that expectations for new head coach Bobby Winston probably aren’t high in year one.
That’s not to say he isn’t making an impact.
An anonymous source says he believes that Winston has had a positive effect on the program already, even down to the junior high team, and that his hire could well be one of the best in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.