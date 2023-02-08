New state rep from Lawrence County pushes school choice

Yarbrough

As a direct product of home-schooling in Alabama and father of four current home-school students, educational choice is at the forefront of newly elected Rep. Ernie Yarbrough’s agenda.

Yarbrough defeated House District 7 incumbent Rep. Proncey Robertson in the Republican primary and went on to win the general election in November with 75% of the vote. District 7 includes Lawrence County and portions of Morgan and Colbert counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.