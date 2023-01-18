Allied: Moulton unites in wake of overdoses

Moulton officials are uniting against drug issues within the city.
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee, Building Inspector Renay Saint, Court Clerk Erin Strange, Police Chief Craig Knight, and Mayor Roger Weatherwax met Wednesday, Jan. 11 to coordinate how to disrupt drug-related activity in Moulton.
Lee called the meeting after two individuals overdosed in her district the previous weekend. Both people survived, but the incident reinvigorated Lee’s opposition to the drug issues in her district and across the city.
“The drug activity is getting worse,” said Lee. “I see people at [McKelvy] park coming from all parts of the community and other cities coming over here to District Four to cause this havoc.”
While officials have always stood against drug use in the county, the group looks to exert pressure on multiple fronts: law enforcement, legislation, and property management. The group believes increased communication between the parties will make inroads into solving the problem.
“Our community is an older community,” said Lee, “... who don’t need to be tolerating that behavior in the community. I called the meeting [Wednesday] because I’m concerned about it. We’re going to work together as a team.
“We are not tolerating this anymore. And we’re working real hard to get the owner of this property to take responsibility for the property – to get it torn down.”
The property Lee mentioned is an unoccupied unit on Rosenwald. The group provided photographs of the exterior and interior of the unit. The images demonstrated evidence of illegal occupation for drug use. One of the overdose victims was located inside the unit.
“It was a blessing nobody died this past weekend,” said Lee.
According to Chief Knight, the Rosenwald unit is just a starting point. The group is focused on addressing any building utilized for illegal activity.
“The one house in question, where we had the overdose… I don’t want to just target that,” said Knight. “If we’ve got any other places there, I want us all to work together to shut those places down.
“If that means they’re dilapidated, they’re used for illegal activity – if we can tear them down, let’s tear them down. Let’s put an end to this. Let’s clean up this area and make it safe for everyone.”
Knight said the department will increase patrols in the area where the heaviest drug abuse is suspected.
“We do have a drug problem,” said Knight. “We’ve had a lot of outcry from District Four. The people that live in District Four that are trying to do right – trying to live life right – they don’t deserve this.
“Therefore, we are going to try to step up law enforcement time in that area. We’re going to see more law enforcement there. We’re going to try to be more proactive in that area.”
After-hours activity at McKelvy Park, located near the unoccupied unit, has caused concern to Lee and law enforcement. Vandalism, including repeated damage to a pavilion ceiling fan, and late night dealings have disrupted appropriate usage of the park.
“People, late at night when the park is supposed to be closed, out there doing drug deals – doing a whole lot of other things [too] – in District Four and the park,” said Lee. “And I’m not saying it’s not happening in other districts, but it’s definitely happening in District Four because I’ve seen it myself. And my community is tired of it, I’m tired of it, the law’s tired of it, the mayor – all of us are tired of this drug activity.”
According to Knight and Strange, the most common drug in overdose cases is fentanyl.
“We’ve got an influx of fentanyl,” said Knight. “We’re seeing overdoses all the time. We’re seeing deaths from it, and we want to try to stop it before it gets any worse. We’re coming together and working together – the mayor, the council, Renay as the building inspector – we’re all on the same page. We’re all on the same page, and we’re going to do something about it before it gets out of hand.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It was developed in 1959-60 by Dr. Paul Janssen. He used it for pain relief during surgery.
In the early 2000s, there were increased cases of fentanyl abuse. From 2005 to 2007, over 1,000 deaths were attributed to illegally manufactured fentanyl. In 2016, approximately 18,000 fatal drug overdoses were linked to fentanyl. Fentanyl analogues, such as carfentanil, were derived from the original drug with increasing lethal results. In 2021, approximately 72,000 fatal overdoses involved synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl and fentanyl mixes.
In many cases, the users were unaware they were taking fentanyl. Dealers laced less potent drugs – such as heroin – with fentanyl, causing overdoses. Some sell fentanyl labeled as heroin.
Strange said that the use of fentanyl with other drugs (pills, heroine, meth, etc.) can easily have lasting consequences due to the strength of the drug.
“It’s mind altering,” said Strange. “Whatever drug is going around, it’s completely altering their mental state.
“The high that used to last 20, 30, 45 minutes is now causing long term issues. And whenever someone has got those long term issues, that is a problem for their family, that is a problem for the community, [and] for the police.”
Drugs will not disappear from Moulton – at least, not immediately. But the city’s comprehensive approach could provide the ideas and resources needed for effective change.
“We’re aware of the problems and we all are coming together to come up with solutions for everything,” said Knight.
“We’re going to take a very proactive approach on a lot of things.”
The solutions may take time. The group plans to hold regular meetings to provide updates on their respective tasks. However long it takes, they’re committed to making the city a safer place.
“Don’t come to the city of Moulton with your drug sales,” said Weatherwax.
For now, the focus is on District Four. Lee wants her district safe and drug free. But the group knows the problem is greater than a single district. The work will start in one area; in time, the entire city will be affected.
“We’re not going to be targeting or picking on anyone in District Four,” said Knight. “We’re just trying to clean up a problem.
“We’re trying to help the good people of District Four have a better life there where they don’t have to see this and deal with this on a daily basis. And we’re not going to do that just for [District Four]. We want that city wide.”
