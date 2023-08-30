Moulton Police Department makes drug arrest

Mitchell Curtis Brewer, 62, of Athens was arrested on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Chief Craig Knight, Captain Russell Graham, and Officer Larkin Heaton responded to a man that appeared to be passed out in his vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man was awake. As officers approached the black GMC Envoy, the driver, Brewer appeared to hide something. Brewer also had a handgun beside him and therefore was removed from the vehicle.
As officers spoke with Brewer, they observed two open containers that held alcoholic beverages.
During a safety pat down, Officer Heaton discovered a small plastic baggie in Brewer’s shirt pocket that contained a crystalline substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
While speaking with Officer Heaton, Brewer removed a glass pipe from his pant pocket and kicked it underneath his vehicle. The paraphernalia was retrieved and secured by Officer Heaton. Brewer was arrested and transported to the county jail without incident where he was given a $5,000 bond.
Brewer does have outstanding warrants in other areas of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.