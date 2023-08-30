Moulton Police Department makes drug arrest

Mitchell Curtis Brewer

Mitchell Curtis Brewer, 62, of Athens was arrested on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. 

Chief Craig Knight, Captain Russell Graham, and Officer Larkin Heaton responded to a man that appeared to be passed out in his vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man was awake. As officers approached the black GMC Envoy, the driver, Brewer appeared to hide something. Brewer also had a handgun beside him and therefore was removed from the vehicle. 

