Join Wild Alabama’s staff and volunteers this coming Friday, January 27th for some fun, games, food, and fellowship. We will kick off the party around 5 p.m. at our home base in Moulton, AL.
All Wild Alabama volunteers, families and friends are welcome to join us for a night of festivities. Our staff will be providing light snacks and drinks, including some wine and beer selections. Feel free to bring your own beverage if you like, and be sure to drink responsibly.
We encourage you to bring a musical instrument if you have one! We have some talented musicians in our group, and some are already planning to bring their music to play.
The main goal of this event is to relax and to enjoy each other’s company! We want you to feel at home at our homebase in Moulton. You may come late if you need to do so. Leave whenever you wish; this is not a structured event.
We do ask that you RSPV to Lindsay Madison at lindsay@wildal.org so we can plan an appropriate amount of party food!
When? 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023
What? A Winter Warmer festive party!
Where? Wild Alabama Office, 552 Lawrence Street - Moulton, AL 35650
Who’s Invited? Anyone, all ages
What do I bring? Yourself! A musical instrument or board game if you wish. Your favorite drink or snack is welcomed too!
