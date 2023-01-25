Join Wild Alabama’s staff and volunteers this coming Friday, January 27th for some fun, games, food, and fellowship. We will kick off the party around 5 p.m. at our home base in Moulton, AL. 

All Wild Alabama volunteers, families and friends are welcome to join us for a night of festivities. Our staff will be providing light snacks and drinks, including some wine and beer selections. Feel free to bring your own beverage if you like, and be sure to drink responsibly. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.