The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is restricting visitation at the county jail and taking other safety measures after at least six inmates tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
“We do not have a total lockdown at our jail, however, we have restricted movement as well as access to the facility,” he said Tuesday. “These actions are based on advice from medical staff in efforts to protect inmates and staff related to COVID-19.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, he said six inmates were being treated for the coronavirus. He said the jail housed 149 inmates at the time of the report.
For the time being, the Lawrence County Jail is not permitting any visitors other than for Virtual Court-related proceedings only. As of Tuesday, an inmate work release program is being temporarily suspended and inmate movement throughout the jail is being restricted, Sandlin added.
He said sick inmates at the jail are being isolated while they are positive or symptomatic.
