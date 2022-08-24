Forever Learning Scholarship honors Lawrence County’s first Black principal 4 college students receive $500 to continue their education

Although the North Courtland school is closed, a former graduating class of R.A. Hubbard High hope to continue the legacy of the school’s namesake—Richard Alexander Hubbard.
The 1970 graduating class of the school, then known as Central High School, began offering scholarships to deserving students in the 2017-2018 school year, according to scholarship organizer Jewel Crutch-Satchel.
The $500 R.A. Hubbard Forever Learning scholarships are awarded to students who are continuing their education and attending college. This year, the four recipients awarded are Kennedi Byrd and Keyondrick “Cookie” Cobb, both attending Calhoun Community College; Trinitee Johnson, attending Mississippi State University; and Australia Nance, who has made the President’s List while attending Northwest-Shoals Community College.
Hubbard, who the scholarship is named for, began his career in the late 1920s in Courtland as the custodian of the North Alabama Baptist Academy Dormitory for boys.
“He worked diligently as a cafeteria helper while attending Alabama State College to finance his studies to become a teacher,” according to the scholarship program sponsors. Hubbard would go on to become the first Black principal in Lawrence County.
“Recognizing the struggle that Blacks continued to endure in the segregated and often unjust South, Principal Hubbard was convinced that education was the way to more forward,” the sponsors said. “He inspired, encouraged, and motivated his many students to be resilient and to strive to obtain learning beyond the high school level. He also encouraged acquiring as much knowledge as possible from one’s field of employment.”
In this spirit, the Mr. Richard Alexander Hubbard Forever Learning Educational Scholarship was formed, sponsors said.
