Forever Learning Scholarship honors Lawrence County’s first Black principal 4 college students receive $500 to continue their education

The 2022 Richard Alexander Hubbard Forever Learning Scholarship awarded four students this year. Pictured in the front row from the left: Kennedi Byrd, Keyondrick “Cookie” Cobb, Trinitee Johnson and Australia Nance were each awarded $500 to continue their education at their respective colleges. Sponsors of the scholarship pictured in the back row from the left are Dr. J. Crutch-Satchel, Min. Doris Baker, Lieutenant Colonel Robinson, Min. Pavell Cooper-Garner, Min. Daisy Mason Jones, Ed.S. Daisy Miller Harris. Not pictured is James F. Mayes.

Although the North Courtland school is closed, a former graduating class of R.A. Hubbard High hope to continue the legacy of the school’s namesake—Richard Alexander Hubbard.

The 1970 graduating class of the school, then known as Central High School, began offering scholarships to deserving students in the 2017-2018 school year, according to scholarship organizer Jewel Crutch-Satchel. 

