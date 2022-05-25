The Lawrence County Natural Resource Council is hosting an Invasive Plant Management Workshop in the Bankhead National Forest on Thursday, June 9.
Regional Extension Agent Kerry Steedley, with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, and other representatives from the U.S. Forestry Service will discuss the impacts of invasive plants, invasive species identification, control methods and herbicide calibration.
The workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include hands-on invasive plant identification and management opportunities on-site in the forest, organizers said. Lunch will be provided.
A plant is considered invasive when it is non-native to the area, it is able to establish roots on many sites, and if it grows so quickly and pervasively that its presence in the local environment has a negative impact on the area. Two examples of invasive plants found in North Alabama include Chinese Privet (Ligustrum sinense Lour), which is native to Asia, and Cogon grass (Imperata cylindrica (L.) Raeusch), native to East Africa and South Asia.
Participants in the workshop will learn a variety of techniques designed to help manage persistent invasive plant growth, organizers said.
The workshop is conducted in collaboration with the Lawrence County Natural Resource Council with funds from the Alabama Natural Resource Councils, Alabama Forestry Foundation and NRCS.
For more information about the workshop or to register to attend, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office in Moulton at 256-974-2464 or sign up online at https://www.aces.edu/go/NWInvasives.
To find out more about Invasive Plant species visit https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/.
