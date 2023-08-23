Hazlewood alumni prepare for big reunion

Former students of Hazlewood High School are gearing up for a momentous reunion, set to take place at the very grounds that they once called home. Hazlewood High School, which closed its doors in 2010, will come alive once again as alumni from across the years gather to reminisce, reconnect, and relive cherished memories.
The event, scheduled for Saturday, August 26th, has been organized by Ms. Angela Wilson. Her goal of preserving the school’s legacy and maintaining the bonds forged during their time at Hazlewood was a driving force behind her decision to organize the event. With months of planning and anticipation, the upcoming reunion promises to be a nostalgic occasion for attendees.
“I’ve always gotten my class together—the class of 1990,” explained Wilson, “After I’ve given out reunion I had so many people reach out to me telling me that they hadn’t had a class reunion in years, and I just thought why not throw a reunion for the entire school?”
Former teachers and staff members have been invited to join in the festivities, creating an opportunity for alumni to express their gratitude and catch up with those who played an integral role in shaping their education and character. The reunion will also feature grilling, vendors, a pep rally, as well as other events. Attendees are invited to start setting up their tents at 2 p.m. at the old football field. The event is expected to run from 2 p.m. – until.
