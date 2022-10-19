Youth Leadership Lawrence has Agriculture Day

On Thursday, October 13 Youth Leadership Lawrence started out the day at Hardin farms where they learned about raising cattle, next was Spruell Farms where they learned about row crops.  Then on to LouAllen Nursery to see all the different fruits and flowers they offer.  The students also got to see how the cotton ginning process works at Hamilton Gin.  They finished the day at Martin Farms where they received more information about row crops and got a close up tour of some massive machinery that keeps the farm working in a productive manner.

