Grain bin safety workshops happening in the region

Individuals interested in learning about grain bin safety will have an opportunity to attend one of three Grain Bin Safety programs in the region. Lawrence, Franklin, and Colbert counties are providing free educational opportunities to volunteer fireman, farmers, and anyone interested.
The Lawrence County Workshop will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Moulton Recreation Center. Specialists from Mississippi Farm Bureau will be demonstrating grain bin safety scenarios.
Did you know an annual report by the Agricultural Safety and Health Program at Perdue University documented at least 35 grain-related entrapments in 2020?
Prevention is the key to grain bin safety. The workshops aim to educate participants on grain bin safety and will also focus on the extraction process in the event of an entrapment.
Safety tips to remember:
• Educate your family members of shut off locations and ensure signage is present. Children should be kept away from grain bins and grain unloading equipment.
• Invite your local fire department for a visit to see the layout, entry points and shut off locations.
• If you observe crusty grain, do not enter bins when unloading equipment is running.
• Once you notice the grain to be out of condition, remove quickly to prevent large crusty grain formations or additional spoilage.
• Use the top access hatch to check on grain condition inside the bin and have someone with you when you do—you should have a cell phone. Use a harness tie-off system for yourself and make it easy to call for help if something happens.
• Use long probes from outside the bin to break up crusty grain or dislodge clumps of fines or trash that are blocking grain flow. Work in pairs and know where your overhead powerlines are located.
• If you think you need to cut the sidewalls of the bin to remove the clogged grain, DON’T. Contact the bin manufacturer if a bin is cut incorrectly as it could cause the structure to collapse.
• Enlist the help of a professional grain salvage company if you find your grain is out of condition. It can save lives.
Extension Entomologist Katelyn Keisheimer reminds us that fumigation of grain bins is also a concern and answered frequently asked questions, which are listed below:
Q: Is there anything that could have been done before now to prevent the requirement of fumigation/lessen the need for it?
--
A: Yes. Pest control begins well before the grain goes into the bin and sanitation is the key to managing insect populations. It is important to begin your storage with the lowest possible insect population in the bin. This means cleaning your storage facilities inside and out to remove any insects already present. Clean up weeds or other crop debris to lower insect and rodent problems.
Inspect the bin for any cracks or gaps before the grain is inside. Use caulk or polyurethane foam to seal these gaps. Empty bins can be treated with an insecticide to kill any insects that are there when the grain is added. There are several insecticides approved for empty bin treatments.
However, once you have too many insects in the bin, it is time to fumigate.
--
Q: What are the dangers of the grain bin fumigation process?
--
A: Aluminum phosphide is the chemical used for fumigation. It is sold typically in pellet or tablet forms, or as paper sachets, plates, or strips. When these are exposed to moisture and heat, they give off phosphine gas. Inhalation of fumigants is the most common and dangerous method of exposure.
NEVER put aluminum phosphide on a wet surface or near water. It will release the phosphine gas. It could lead to a reaction that causes it to start on fire or explode.
Mild exposure can lead to an overall feeling of sickness, ringing in ears, fatigue, nausea, and pressure in the chest. Moderate poisoning can lead to weakness, vomiting, stomach and chest paid, diarrhea, and difficult breathing. Severe poisoning can occur within a few hours to a few days following exposure. This includes fluid forming in the lungs, dizziness, blue or purple skin, unconsciousness, or death.
--
Q: Are there any permits or legal requirements associated with the process?
--
A: A pesticide applicator permit is required to apply many insecticides, and especially all those that are used as fumigants. If there is a problem with the fumigation process, it is the certified pesticide applicator that is responsible. You cannot apply a fumigant without a valid private applicator license.
As with all pesticides label, the label for fumigants is the law. All applicators must follow the label for safe and effective application. It contains information on the hazards of aluminum phosphide and information on how to use it safely and effectively.
--
Q: What safety recommendations do you have for those participating in grain bin fumigation?
--
A: If you are unfamiliar with grain bin fumigation, hire an outside company with trained professionals.
The first step is a fumigation management plan. Before any treatment is done, you need an organized, written description of the required steps involved to ensure a safe, legal, and effective fumigation.
Fumigant storage is important. The fumigant must be stored in a cool, dry place that is well-ventilated and away from heat. The area needs to be labeled as a pesticide storage area and under lock and key to prevent just anyone from having access. It should NOT be part of a building that is inhabited. If there are problems with storage, correct immediately. If you notice a theft, report immediately.
Following applications, the appropriate signage must be put up. These signs must include specific language, information about the fumigant, and incldue a 24 hour emergency telephone number.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is required for fumigation, including respiratory protection and gloves. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. If you have to enter the structure for any reason, specially approved respiratory equipment must be worm.
Consider attending a workshop
Thanks to our area RC&D Councils, and organizers including the Lawrence EMA, Young Farmers of Lawrence County, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, and Alabama Farm Credit, this event is free to anyone interested attending in Lawrence County.
Special thanks also goes to Alabama Farm Credit for their donation of an extraction tube for use in case of an entrapment in the county. According to EMA Director Chris Waldrep, there is only one set in the county. Due to two of Lawrence County’s districts—“The Valley” in northern Lawrence County and the Mt. Hope area—having a high number or grain bin storage facilities, access to the safety equipment in multiple locations is critical.
For additional information about storage bin use and safety, check out this online Corn and Soybean Drying and Storage Guideline list from North Dakota Extension https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/graindrying/documents/spring-2020-grain-storage-and-drying-best-management-practices-safety-guidelines
For more information or to RSVP for the Lawrence County Workshop on Feb. 15, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
