Lawrence County Courthouse set for revival

Lawrence County officials have accepted a $10,442,000.00 base bid, including all seven alternates, totaling, $10,862.700.00 to renovate the iconic Lawrence County Courthouse, a historic landmark that stands as a testament to the New Deal era.
Built in the midst of the Great Depression, the courthouse has stood the test of time but has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Commissioner Kyle Pankey made a motion to accept the lowest bid made by Limestone Building Group out of Hartselle. In response, Commissioner Amard Martin made a substitute motion to reject all bids, which failed for a lack of receiving a second. Commissioners Pankey and Pool voted in favor of accepting the lowest bid, while Commissioners Martin and Kitchens voted to reject the bid. Commissioner Bobby Burch placed the tie-breaking bid, with a “yes” vote.
The Lawrence County Courthouse, constructed in 1936 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, features locally sources limestone, and art deco aesthetic, all tokens of a bygone era that serve as reminders of the federal programs that aimed to lift the country out of economic despair.
Over the decades, this courthouse has witnessed countless legal proceedings, community gatherings, and historical events. However, the passage of time, natural wear, and insufficient maintenance have taken their toll on the building.
The county received two bids on the project, with the rejected bid coming from CHORBA Contracting Corporation out of Guntersville, for a base bid of $10,690,000, or $10,944,000 including all seven alternates.
The seven alternates include sod, irrigation, a build out basement to include public bathrooms, lighting surge protection, cleaning the exterior, water repellant for the limestone, and a security system using keyless entry.
Discussion regarding a start date for renovations are still in the works, however, advocates of the renovation are hoping to begin as soon as this month.
