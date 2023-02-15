Youth wildlife program to start in March

Steedley will lead the meetings.

Sign ups have begun for a 4-H Club for youth with an interest in the outdoors. 

The Alabama Wildlife Habitat Education Program (WHEP) introduces youth to life outside. WHEP is a hands-on natural resources program that is dedicated to teaching wildlife and fisheries habitat management to junior and senior level (ages 9-18) youth. 

