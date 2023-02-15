Youth wildlife program to start in March

Sign ups have begun for a 4-H Club for youth with an interest in the outdoors.
The Alabama Wildlife Habitat Education Program (WHEP) introduces youth to life outside. WHEP is a hands-on natural resources program that is dedicated to teaching wildlife and fisheries habitat management to junior and senior level (ages 9-18) youth.
Twice a month, youth will attend meetings to learn about wildlife identification, wildlife foods, wildlife habitat, and more. They will also learn how to use aerial photographs to identify wildlife habitat. Part of the program will also give participants ideas about what is involved in a career in wildlife management.
Kerry Steedley, Regional Extension Agent for Forestry and Wildlife, will lead the sessions beginning in March. Donna Shanklin, County Extension Coordinator, will assist.
The classes will be in the Ag Center Conference Room (13075 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton, AL) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The dates for the program are March 14 and 28, April 11 and 25, and May 9 and 23.
If you would like to learn more about the program or to sign up, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
