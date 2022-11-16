Curtain closes on “Newsies”

Months of preparation was realized over nine performances for the cast of LEAP’s “Newsies” musical. All is over after Saturday night’s public finale.
The “Newsies” completed their run after illness forced the closing show’s to be postponed last week. The healthy cast gathered Thursday for rehearsal before their weekend performance to discuss “Newsies,” LEAP, and moving forward.
Despite the intense effort required to prepare for the show, the finished product was well worth it.
“Of course it’s been stressful. For everybody it’s been stressful because we had so much to learn,” said Shanna Sowell, who played Finch. “You put your heart into it, and it is one of the most amazing feelings when that crowd sees what you’re doing – especially if they admire it… It’s a feeling that’s indescribable. And when you put that effort into it, and it pays off – that’s the best feeling in the world.”
The “Newsies” character-involved plot meant each cast member’s performance was essential to the final product.
“You really have to rely on everybody to put in their 110 percent and not just half do it,” said Bethany Reeves, who played Race.
“This is my first year with LEAP; it’s been very hard to meet all these new people and trust them to do their jobs and do them correctly,” said stage manager Houston Brown. “But they’ve shown me that they can do it, and I’m very proud of them.”
Together, the cast reminisced over the best and worst parts of the production.
“The worst part for me is it ending,” said veteran cast member Alli Bess Chenault. Her performance as Davey made “Newsies” her eleventh show.
“There’s something different about getting a lead and actually getting to know a character as it develops throughout a play,” said Chenault. “For Davey, it clicked so easily for me; I feel like I really connected with him on a different level. It’s going to hurt so much to let go of it.”
“It’s almost like – I play sports – it’s like a bond between all of us – like a sports bond,” said Sam Montgomery. “There’s nothing like it really.
“[When] my school was out there, I was so scared to do my part because I was like, ‘What are my friends going to think of me? They play football, they’re all so manly. What are they going to think about me? What are they going to say to me when I get back to school?’” said Montgomery. “Then I got out there, and they showed me the most love that I’ve ever been treated with by them. It felt good.”
Manuela Ludolfo came to Lawrence County as an exchange student from Brazil. She was surprised to see how programs like LEAP were less emphasized compared to athletics programs.
“I arrived in the United States two months ago. The thing I’ve most realized is how much I wanted this program to have more finance,” said Ludolfo, who portrays multiple characters. “Everybody here loves to be here. I have a lot of friends that play football or volleyball – girls, boys, whatever – and they’re all like, ‘This sucks. I want to quit. I’m only doing this for my mom/dad.’ And everybody here loves being here, and everybody does a great job.
“Art is – I think it touches you way more than sports,” Ludolfo continued. “Without art, we couldn’t live.”
Though LEAP said farewell to “Newsies,” they’ll treasure the lessons learned from the musical.
“Have confidence,” said Kayden Pierce, who held multiple roles. “I’ve really gained a lot of confidence.”
“This place has taught me how to make friends and be a lot more social,” said Zaida Sims, who portrays Teddy Roosevelt and others. “It’s hard to talk sometimes, but this place has really been able to just be really talkative and fun without having to worry.”
LEAP will return to the stage in the spring.
