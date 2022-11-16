Curtain closes on “Newsies”

Cast members pose during LEAP’s final performance of “Newsies” at the LCHS auditorium.

Months of preparation was realized over nine performances for the cast of LEAP’s “Newsies” musical. All is over after Saturday night’s public finale.

The “Newsies” completed their run after illness forced the closing show’s to be postponed last week. The healthy cast gathered Thursday for rehearsal before their weekend performance to discuss “Newsies,” LEAP, and moving forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.