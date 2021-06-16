Courtland’s Third Thursday monthly event is happening this Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Courtland Square.
June’s Third Thursday Slow Down will feature some outdoor grilling for local residents, organizer Greg Pace said.
“A special thanks to Richard Donovan Thompson III for providing the music at last month’s Third Thursday Slow Down,” Pace posted to social media. “We will be cooking at this month’s event. So, bring what you want and there will be a grill set up for everyone. We will be starting at 6:30 this month to give everyone more time to get home from work.”
Pace continues the third Thursday monthly event in honor of his late wife, Lisa Pace, who organized Courtland’s first Third Thursday Slowdown.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and picnic-style meal for fellowship in Courtland Park.
“This event isn’t just for residents of Courtland, it’s for anyone,” Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles adds. “We will be outside and can easily maintain social distancing.”
The Third Thursday Slowdowns take place in downtown Courtland every third Thursday of the month and feature a new theme each event. For more information, or to keep up with local events, visit the Town of Courtland Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.