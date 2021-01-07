The following restaurant and lodging ratings from

December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.

Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:

El Rio Mexican Restaurant, 11227 AL Hwy. 157 Suite E, Moulton: 89 Food Service Establishment

Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment

Dollar General Store #11500,4800 Alabama Highway 24,Mt. Hope: 92 Limited Retail

Two Sister's Country Store, 1011 Co. Rd. 50, Mt. Hope: 92Food Service Establishment

Hatton Gas for Less, 23527 AL Hwy. 157, Town Creek: 93Food Service Establishment

La Plaza Bonita, Inc., 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment

John's Bar-B-Que, Inc., 15165 Court Street, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment

Mel's  Family Steakhouse, 13130 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment

Dollar General Store #10080,8964 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 94Limited Retail

Party-Pit-Stop, 23375 CR 460, Trinity: 96Food Service Establishment

Small World Playschool, 12570 Co. Rd. 460, Moulton: 96 Daycare Food Service

Nash's Barbecue, 1019  Co. Rd. 439, Hillsboro: 96 Food Service Establishment

Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 AL Hwy. 24, Suite A, Moulton: 96 Daycare Food Service

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 11884 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment

Saint's Food Mart Inc., 8899 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 96 Food Service Establishment

Mt. Hope School Lunchroom, 8455 Co. Rd. 23, Mt. Hope: 97 School Lunchroom - Public

Dot's Restaurant, 18152 AL Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 97 Food Service Establishment

The Pink Pig, 15375 Hwy. 24, Moulton: 97Mobile Food Commissary

Tommie Jane Youth & Development Center, 16904 Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 98 Food Service Establishment

Berry Delicious, 14533 Market Street, Moulton: 98 Food Service Establishment

Cardinal Drive Inn, 15240 Court Street, Moulton: 98Food Service Establishment

Lawrence County Nutrition,24134 Suite 3, AL Hwy 24, Trinity: 99 Limited Food

Mel's (Mobile), 13130 AL Hwy 157, Moulton: 99 Mobile Food Commissary

Mt. Hope Senior Nutrition Center,P. O. Box 38, 3142 Co. Rd. 460,  Mt. Hope: 100Food Service Establishment

