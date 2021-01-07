The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
El Rio Mexican Restaurant, 11227 AL Hwy. 157 Suite E, Moulton: 89 Food Service Establishment
Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General Store #11500,4800 Alabama Highway 24,Mt. Hope: 92 Limited Retail
Two Sister's Country Store, 1011 Co. Rd. 50, Mt. Hope: 92Food Service Establishment
Hatton Gas for Less, 23527 AL Hwy. 157, Town Creek: 93Food Service Establishment
La Plaza Bonita, Inc., 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
John's Bar-B-Que, Inc., 15165 Court Street, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Mel's Family Steakhouse, 13130 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General Store #10080,8964 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 94Limited Retail
Party-Pit-Stop, 23375 CR 460, Trinity: 96Food Service Establishment
Small World Playschool, 12570 Co. Rd. 460, Moulton: 96 Daycare Food Service
Nash's Barbecue, 1019 Co. Rd. 439, Hillsboro: 96 Food Service Establishment
Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 AL Hwy. 24, Suite A, Moulton: 96 Daycare Food Service
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 11884 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Saint's Food Mart Inc., 8899 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 96 Food Service Establishment
Mt. Hope School Lunchroom, 8455 Co. Rd. 23, Mt. Hope: 97 School Lunchroom - Public
Dot's Restaurant, 18152 AL Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 97 Food Service Establishment
The Pink Pig, 15375 Hwy. 24, Moulton: 97Mobile Food Commissary
Tommie Jane Youth & Development Center, 16904 Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 98 Food Service Establishment
Berry Delicious, 14533 Market Street, Moulton: 98 Food Service Establishment
Cardinal Drive Inn, 15240 Court Street, Moulton: 98Food Service Establishment
Lawrence County Nutrition,24134 Suite 3, AL Hwy 24, Trinity: 99 Limited Food
Mel's (Mobile), 13130 AL Hwy 157, Moulton: 99 Mobile Food Commissary
Mt. Hope Senior Nutrition Center,P. O. Box 38, 3142 Co. Rd. 460, Mt. Hope: 100Food Service Establishment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.