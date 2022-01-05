Beginning this week, weather sirens in Lawrence County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month, according to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency.
EMA announced the changes would coincide with rescheduling of testing for Tennessee Valley Authority’s Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant sirens, which are also being moved to the first Wednesday each month in 2022.
“The siren sounding is only a test of the system. There is no emergency,” Lawrence EMA authorities said ahead of the announcement on Monday.
Previously, siren tests for the Browns Ferry plant and for weather sirens in the local area were held on the first Monday of the month at 9:15 a.m., officials said.
For more information about the sirens, visit TVA.com/prepare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.