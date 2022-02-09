Despite frequent freezing temperatures and some misty, wintry precipitation this January, one local conservation organization is still working to increase community involvement.
Throughout the month of February, Wild Alabama is offering several family friendly events and stewardship opportunities, including guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and even virtual workshops.
“January was a cold winter month, but we trudged through and the cold air is lingering into February,” Wild Alabama said. “That is not keeping us from stellar opportunities on public lands. From guided hikes to trail maintenance to virtual learning, we have something for everyone.”
Wild Alabama lists each of these events on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
This Saturday, Wild Alabama is hosting a Helping Hands Volunteer Workday in the Sipsey Wilderness, beginning at 9 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at the Thompson Creek trailhead for Trail 206. The workday will include a Chinese privet control project on Thompson Creek.
Wild Alabama encourages volunteers to wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes with treat suitable for slippery rocks and rocky terrain. Volunteers are also urged to pack a lunch, snacks and plenty of drinking water.
Those interested in participating should register by emailing janice@wildal.org.
On Wednesday, Wild Alabama will continue its Wild Wednesday hikes for children and families. The guided hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end around 1 p.m.
The hike will feature a destination in the Bankhead National Forest. Wild Alabama said the destination will be announced closer to the event. Those with questions or interested in registering should also contact Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
Other February events hosted by Wild Alabama include:
• A Helping Hands workday in the Sipsey on Friday, Feb. 18
• A forest immersion event, Forest Bathing in Bankhead National Forest, on Saturday, Feb. 19
• Leave No Trace virtual workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 22
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
