Trinity man arrested on drug charges

A Trinity man has been arrested on drug charges after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence on Wednesday following complaints the department received concerning illegal drug activity and stole property in the area.
Christopher Shane Nix, of Lawrence County Road 372, is charged with possession of a controlled substance after he was found with ICE or methamphetamine during the sheriff’s department investigation, a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said.
While executing a search warrant at Nix’s residence, investigators also recovered a stolen firearm, according to the report.
Nix was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,000. Other charges against Nix are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said.
