Swindle talks banking at Rotary

Jeremy Swindle of Bank Independent spoke to the Rotary Club Thursday. Swindle, a sales specialist at the Moulton branch, discussed the bank’s community emphasis and the world’s recent bank failures.
Swindle highlighted the three largest: Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank New York, and Credit Suisse.
“During Covid, obviously the government was giving a ton of money to whoever would fill out a piece of paperwork, so [SVB] had a ton of capital being deposited,” said Swindle. “They took about $120 billion they had in deposits, and they invested those in long term government bonds.
“If you plan to hold those for 20 to 30 years, you’ll make good interest on those. If you decide to cash them out early, you have a huge penalty.”
After Covid, interest rates rose. Investors tightened spending. SVB customers, largely composed of healthcare and tech start ups, were not receiving as much outside funding. They withdrew funds to cover costs.
“When they started using their own money, it basically took money out of Silicon Valley… and they had to start pulling out of bonds” said Swindle. “They pulled out of bonds, they had to start liquidating, and it cost them a fortune. Before it was said and done, they needed to raise about $2.25 billion.
“When they said, ‘We need [$2.25] billion to get us back even,’ that scared all of their customers.”
Within 24 hours, the bank lost 60 percent of their deposits.
“People wanted their money out right then,” said Swindle.
About 24 hours later, Signature Bank became collateral damage. SVB’s failure spooked Signature Bank depositors. A run started on Friday and lasted into the weekend.
“SVB was the second-largest bank failure; Signature Bank was the third-largest bank failure in the history of the United States,” said Swindle. “All within… 48 hours.
According to Swindle, a key factor in the latter’s failure was cryptocurrency. Approximately 20 percent of their deposits were in the crypto market.
The government bailed out SVB and Signature Bank customers after the failures. SVB was eventually bought by First Citizens Bank of California. Signature Bank was bought by Flagstar Bank.
Across the pond, Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, had approximately $119 billion withdrawn in the fourth quarter of 2022. They reported a year-end loss of over $7 billion.
“They technically didn’t fail, but they might as well have,” said Swindle. “They sold out to the Union Bank of Switzerland, who is the [largest] bank in Switzerland.”
In contrast to SVB and Signature Bank, Credit Suisse struggled for an extended period prior to being taken over. Scandal and failing investments caused investors to start selling shares in 2021. The sell-off culminated last month.
Despite the unrest, Swindle said he remains confident in local financial institutions.
“We are nowhere near, in this area… not anywhere near that failing capacity,” said Swindle.
Swindle joined Bank Independent in January 2010 as a part-time teller. Over the next 11 years, he served several roles until advancing to his current position of sales specialist.
“I’ve pretty much waited on everybody at one point or another,” said Swindle. “Whether that be counting money, doing loans, [etc].”
During the meeting, Swindle highlighted Bank Independent’s Operation Helping Hands. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the bank created the operation to ensure they were giving back to their communities. Employees are encouraged to use the bank’s paid volunteer days to serve their local community.
“Anything that is community related that can be a volunteer [activity],” said Swindle.
According to Swindle, organizations can request volunteers on the bank’s website.
“On our website, you can go in and ask for volunteers,” said Swindle.
On the application, groups can state the volunteers needed and how they’d be serving. It asks the purpose and location, as well as the date needed for service.
Swindle said the bank’s annual Share drives provide needed supplies to communities. Each drive – shelter, food, school, and toy – distributes donated items to local organizations.
“That’s really the main thing about staying local is that everything from a local bank stays in the local community that we serve,” said Swindle.
Employee involvement in their communities aligns with the bank’s mission. Their goal is to make a positive difference in people’s lives.
“We try to treat people like our neighbors because they actually are,” said Swindle. “All of our people in our office live in Lawrence County. You may go to church with them; you may see them in the grocery store.”
Swindle married his wife Chelsea in 2010. The couple have a son, Henrik.
Outside the financial world, he and his wife own a wood laser engraving shop. They founded Shaw & Co. in 2022.
“We do custom Christmas ornaments, layered wood pieces, [and] engravings on cutting boards,” said Swindle. “It gets my brain off finances and whatnot and kind of helps me relax.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.