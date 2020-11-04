Smith re-elected as Lawrence schools superintendent

Lawrence County saw record-breaking voter turnout on Tuesday night when the county re-elected Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Smith, a Republican, defeated Democrat Thomas Jones with 73.23 percent of the vote. Smith garnered 11,528 votes against 4,194 votes for Jones.
Vote totals were called around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, however, provisional ballots still need to be validated by the board of registrars, according to Probate Judge Greg Dutton. He said provisional ballots will be canvasses on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“I truly appreciate all the support of the voters in Lawrence County,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to the next four years. I’ll continue to be dedicated to the students of Lawrence County and doing what is best for them. We have a plan moving forward, and we will execute that plan. I’ve made some mistakes over the past four years and I plan to grow from them. I plan to be a stronger superintendent and we will have a stronger school system in the next term.”
Smith said his focus going into the next term will be on construction projects at each of the county’s high school campuses as well as college and career-readiness among all Lawrence County students.
Jones, the principal at Lawrence County High School, said he appreciates the support he received running for office during the past year.
Smith defeated challenger Andy Bradford in the Republican primary in March. Jones ran in the Democratic primary unopposed.
The Lawrence County School Board will welcome back District 1 member Christine Garner, District 2 member Gary Bradford, District 4 member Shannon Terry and District 5 member Reta Waldrep. Sabrina Barkley, a former writer for The Moulton Advertiser, was elected in District 3 after Board member Beth McCulloch Vinson decided not to seek re-election.
As of press-time Wednesday morning, Democrat contender and former Vice President Joe Biden was on track to win the 2020 presidential race with 238 electoral votes of the 270 needed. As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday 12 battelground states were still reporting with President Donald Trump predicted to close in the margin. At that time, Trump had garnered 213 electoral votes.
As predicted, Trump won presidential re-election in Alabama and in Lawrence County. Trump received 82 percent of the vote and nine electoral votes in Alabama, as of press-time Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.
Statewide, Trump garnered 1,313,277 votes against 672,155 for Biden. Alabama reported 22,235 votes for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. In Lawrence County, Trump received 12,266 votes against 3,544 the ballots cast for Biden and 126 for Jorgensen.
Lawrence County also joined most of the state in electing Republican Tommy Tuberville to the U.S. Senate. Tuberville defeated incumbent Doug Jones, a Democrat, with 63.4 percent of the vote statewide. In Lawrence County, Tuberville received 11,655 votes against 4,192 for Jones.
Dutton called the election “historical” for Lawrence County after reviewing the number of registered voters who made it to polling places on Tuesday night.
With 16,027 out of 25,396 total registered voters in Lawrence County turning out for the election, Dutton said this year’s race saw 63.11 percent participation in Lawrence County compared to 53 percent turnout in the 2016 presidential election.
“After speaking to the chairs for both the Democratic and Republican parties, and in reviewing all current records available, this is the largest turnout of voter participation Lawrence County has seen in the last 25 years,” Dutton said.
Dutton said the county also saw a record number of absentee ballots counted this year, with nearly 900 ballots received in 2020 as compared to 430 in 2016.
“I want to thank the chair of the Democratic Party, Marcus Echols, and the chair of the Republican Party, Daniel Stover, for their assistance in election night reporting. I’d also like to thank each of the poll workers, Absentee Ballot Manager Sandra Ligon, Sheriff Max Sanders and deputies, who each played a major part in guiding Lawrence County through this election during the difficult health crisis we all have faced in 2020.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions, election results were reported in real-time at the Lawrence County Judicial and Administrative Center. Election results are usually reported to the public at the Moulton Recreation Center.
Official election results, including provisional ballot counts, will be reported on Nov. 10.
