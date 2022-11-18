The officer involved in the shooting death of Marty Hutto was justified in his actions, per a release from the District Attorney’s office.
Lawrence County DA Errek Jett provided the grand jury’s facts and findings on Friday, Nov. 18. The shooting occurred Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Around 9:00 p.m. a Lawrence County officer recognized Hutto and attempted a traffic stop due to an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Hutto did not stop and attempted to elude the officer. During the officer’s pursuit, Hutto threw objects out of his vehicle at the patrol vehicle. The objects damaged the vehicle and broke the front windshield.
After driving off into a field, Hutto drove his vehicle down a steep embankment and became stuck. Immediately, he opened the door and pointed a black-painted flare gun at the officer. The gun was modified to shoot a 12-gauge shotgun cartridge.
The deputy saw the weapon and fired his service pistol at Hutto while taking evasive action. The officer called out to Hutto, but there was no response. He approached Hutto’s vehicle. After seeing Hutto was shot, the deputy reported the situation and requested an ambulance.
Responding law enforcement confirmed Hutto was dead. An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Sheriff Max Sanders requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency conduct an investigation of the incident. The deputy’s description of the situation matched footage from his body camera and police radio communications.
Alabama Code 13A-3-23 allows a person to utilize deadly force in self-defense in a life-threatening situation. The Lawrence County grand jury found the officer’s actions to be justified. There will be no further investigation.
