A survey will be conducted in the coming months to determine Moulton’s viability to support a new hotel. Moulton City Council approved financials for the survey proposal at last week’s council meeting. The survey cost $12,500.00.
Core Distinction Group, a hospitality consulting company, will conduct the feasibility survey on behalf of the city. According to Jessie Junker, managing partner of Core Distinction Group, the survey is a comprehensive study to understand if the community can support a new hotel and if it makes business sense for both the city and the hotel owners.
The company utilizes three main steps to provide an accurate survey result. First, they study local and regional trend data in the hotel industry. The data informs how hotels are performing, the length of time between inception and profitability of a new hotel, how certain events impact hotel business health, and more.
Next, the company distributes a survey to local “lodging demand generators.” Demand generators are the attractions that bring visitors into the Moulton area. The survey helps Core Distinction understand how much lodging business is leaving Moulton to stay in surrounding areas. They also conduct interviews with any demand generators who do not wish to take part in the survey.
Finally, the group visits the community. They tour the town, speak with leaders about community needs and growth areas, and identify possible hotel sites.
After considering the collected data, Core Distinction determines the amount of hotel rooms required to fulfill visitor needs and to be profitable. According to Junker, the amount depends on the demand.
“We determine a number of rooms that the community needs,” said Junker. “This could be as small as one room. Obviously, a one room hotel doesn’t make good business sense, but it all depends on the market – construction costs, ongoing costs, rates, and so on.
“Typically, a market needs around 45 rooms or more for it to make good business sense. But, again, it depends.”
Once the number of rooms is determined, the group recommends a type of hotel (midscale, upper midscale, etc.) and develops a brand-specific financial pro forma.
One hotel brand with possible interest is Cobblestone Hotels.
Cobblestone is a Wisconsin-based hotel chain that specializes in “filling the lodging needs of many smaller communities across the country.” Construction is underway on a Cobblestone hotel in Cullman. During a recent visit from Cobblestone representatives, John Riley, president and CEO of Cullman Savings Bank, requested they meet with Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
According to Weatherwax, the Cobblestone representatives require the feasibility survey prior to further business discussions. However, Core Distinction’s survey is for the community, not for Cobblestone Hotels.
“The study is not focused on Cobblestone,” said Junker. “It is my understanding that Cobblestone is interested, but we do the study for the community. That means if we think another brand is a better fit, we would recommend that brand.”
