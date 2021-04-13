If you are a Joe Wheeler lineman, you might….

If you are a lineman for the county, like in the old Glenn Campbell song, Wichita Lineman, you might be awakened at any hour of the night to come out and remove a tree from a downed line, or you might have to replace a pole, or a breaker. You never know what each situation might entail, you just know that your job is to keep power running through the grid that feeds Joe Wheeler Electrical EMC's 43,000 metered customers.
If you are a Joe Wheeler EMC lineman, your job doesn’t necessarily end at 5:00 p.m. You might work around the clock in emergency situations like we had in February 2021, or in previous weather-related events like the 2011 tornadoes which crisscrossed the county wreaking havoc for miles and miles.
If you are a Joe Wheeler EMC Lineman, you might have been on loan to other electrical co-ops around the Southeast when hurricanes decimated coastal areas from Louisiana to the Carolinas.
Fortunately, in our recent weather event there were local contractors already in place working on another project. “They were already here so we didn’t have to ask for help from outside the area this time,” said Joe Wheeler line foreman, Patrick Turner, who is over the Lawrence County domain of Joe Wheeler EMC, which also includes the majority of Morgan County.
“There are approximately 35 linemen who are divided between Lawrence and Morgan Counties,” Turner explained. “Each one of them is required to go through a four-year apprenticeship.”
Because of their ongoing training and development, they are ready at a moment’s notice to go out into dangerous situations, often in the middle of the night, in all kinds of weather, to ensure that the power is restored after an outage. According to 22-year Joe Wheeler journeyman lineman, Josh Long, the job requires safety meetings with the state AREA system once a month and in-house safety meetings at least twice per month. “They also require us to attend special safety training to certify through TVA, and we recertify in first aid and CPR periodically,” said Long. “Safety is a big deal here.”
In the case of the recent ice storm that covered most of North Alabama, these crews were often faced with problems that just kept on coming as trees surrendered under the tremendous weight of ice that encapsulated their branches. “The breaker at the bottom of the mountain near Wren went out and that caused major problems for the crews who were dispatched to that area,” Turner explained. “They would no sooner get one area cleared of trees on downed power lines than there would be others blocking their exit route that had to be removed before they could get back out on the road to go to a different location.”
Long says that frequently the crews, working mostly at night by the light of strong bar lights on the tops of their trucks aided by headlights and sidelights, were cutting trees away and repairing line and damaged wires, only to have more falling all around them while they worked. “At the trouble spot near Langtown we also had to use our big tower lights in order to see where we were cutting and where other linemen were at all times.”
“One spot near Langtown took almost three hours to repair,” Long recalled. “A big pine had torn down a wire there and it took a while to get it back up.”
The crew had started working almost as soon as the first flakes fell. Before it was over the first day of the ice/snow storm, they would work in the Hatton, Langtown and Chalybeate areas. Meanwhile, other crews were working just as tirelessly in the forest. Most of them labored around the clock that first day, then two days later they put in additional 24-36 hour stents as more and more damage calls came flooding in.
Besides the miles and miles of line between the Wren breaker and the top of the mountain near the forestry tower, including Ridge Road and other less traveled and inhabited roads, there were literally hundreds of trees down across lines. Working in the freezing weather, icy conditions and blowing wind, these linemen forged through the monumental task of cutting and removing huge tree trunks, and thousands of limbs. “The cleanup was a real task, and it’s still on-going,” Turner pointed out.
The crews started gearing up before the storm even hit. They knew that it was going to be bad, and they had plans in place for the outages sure to occur in that kind of weather, which is fortunately, not very frequent in this neck of the woods. “Our linemen have more experience in dealing with the aftermath of tornadoes than with snow and ice, but the results of either weather event are almost the same, with downed trees and damaged equipment, it’s the weather that they have to work in that varies from one season to another,” said Turner.
“We started gearing up on Monday,” Turner explained. “We began working calls as they came in soon after lunch. Some of us worked around the clock that first day, then another crew would take over, and all the while trees were continuously falling, especially in the forest and down highway 33.”
The first afternoon of the storm, crews got power restored near Hatton at approximately midnight, then moved on to the nearest troubled spots in Langtown, and the Chalybeate area.
Meanwhile, in the forest, there was a nightmare scenario of fallen trees and limbs to contend with. If the trees falling weren’t enough, the bitterly cold, unforgiving wind was whipping around their bodies, forcing them to battle not only what was already on the ground as they drove, but what was blowing down around them as they worked, all the while enduring freezing participation, temperatures in the single digits, and a haze of snow and sleet all around them. Josh’s beard even froze causing him to don a ski mask.
In addition to the unusual winter working conditions, there was a surreal, other – worldly atmosphere around them. Usually, on a typical day working in the forest, they would be hearing the sound of birds calling out to their mates, maybe and owl if it was nighttime, or a coyote howling at the moon. It was an entirely different experience now.
“The trees breaking and falling sounded like a continuous barrage of gunshots,” said Turner.
The storm was escalating. Wind speeds were in excess of 20 mph, with wind chills registering around the 0 mark. If you were 35 feet up in the air, it could have been even colder than that.
While the snow and sleet continued to accumulate on the ground and the ice-capped trees were toppling everywhere, popping and crackling all through the forest like fireworks on the Fourth of July; linemen were climbing iced-glazed poles to repair the damage. That pole might look stable in photographs, but like the tall pines surrounding them, the poles were swaying to and fro like exotic hula dancers, and the linemen, perched precariously atop them, sleet stinging the exposed skin of their faces, were along for the dance. It must be exceedingly difficult to use wet, numb fingers to attach slick ice-encrusted wire to a transformer on top of a swaying pole in wind chills of Arctic proportions, but they did it.
The lineman in the photograph is Brian Parker, who went about his job as if it were 75 degrees with air so still you couldn’t fly a paper kite.
“Your training takes over when you get up there,” Long explained. “If you took time to really think about the conditions, you wouldn’t be able to do your job.”
Long estimates that the repair in the photo might take as long as an hour to make, and that there is always the potential for a limb to crash down on a pole while a lineman is working, but that is just part of their job, and they all rely on their co-workers and their training to see them through. And then they pray.
“Usually our weather doesn’t bother me, I’m used to working outside, but that is the coldest I have ever been for that length of time,” said Long. “I had on thermals, regular work clothes, a hoodie, gloves and a ski mask,” said Long, “And I was still awfully cold because the wind was so strong.”
It seemed at times that the crews were fighting a losing battle, with trees coming down faster than they could remove them. It was cold, and it was dark, but Turner said that they worked determinedly to get power restored to customers up and down the line so that people could stay warm, prepare meals and have lights to see television and radio news bulletins for reports about what the weather was doing.
In all types of conditions, the community folks will see the linemen out working and will often bring them food, cases of water or hot coffee. According to Long, “During the tornadoes, people shared their storm shelters with us when danger threatened and we were unprotected in a remote area.”
If you are the wife of a Joe Wheeler lineman, you worry a lot. “My wife worries the whole time we are out in those kinds of conditions,” Long said. “They check in with us periodically to make sure that we are safe.” It must be really hard on these wives when they see their husbands leaving knowing that other wives are telling their husbands not to get out in this weather!
Josh’s wife, Abby, who has been a nurse for 21 years, with 13 years spent in the ER, has seen her share of frostbite and knows what it can do. Although she admits she worries a lot and is apt to call Josh at 2 a.m. on nights like that one. She says that she covers him in prayer and knows that the Lord will take care of him. Only that assurance allows her to be able to sleep. “I know that this is his job and that he loves it,” she said. “They are a tough bunch of guys, and they all love what they do. I love knowing that Josh is out there helping people, but I still worry under conditions like we had that week.”
If you are a Joe Wheeler EMC lineman, in addition to dangerous working conditions, blistering heat, bitter cold, blinding snow, treacherous ice and devastating tornadoes, you also get to see some of the most beautiful and untamed spots in the county that most people never knew exists. “We see osprey diving for fish to feed their young in their nests when we work by the river,” said Long. “We see deer everywhere. The scenery from a bucket truck is one of the perks of the job.”
Most of the linemen have had quiet moments to see unforgettable sunsets and sunrises that are almost impossible to describe, “That’s a welcoming sight when we have been working in the dark and when we see the sun we know we can turn our flashlights off and see to finish our work,” said Tuner.
“Up on the mountain off of Indian Hills Road and on Ridge Road, there are places where you can see long distances and the view is incredible,” Turner added.
Long once shared a bucket truck with a startled flying squirrel. “That was an experience,” he laughed. “It was bouncing all over the bucket, trying to get out.”
Squirrels are an ever present nuisance. They build nests in the most inconvenient places, and they eat up a lot of wiring. “I’ve heard that they are trying to get to the aluminum on service wires," said Long. "I know one thing, they cost consumers a lot of money each year.”
Sometimes they get into snakey areas, or find bats nesting in the nooks and crannies on top of poles, but by and large, they love their jobs, and wouldn’t trade them for anything else. “I came to work here when I was 20 years old,” said Long. “I thought it would just be for a little while and then I would get a job in one of the plants, but it’s been 22 years and I wouldn’t want to do anything else. They have been good to me and my family. They are a great company to work for.”
And if you are a Joe Wheeler EMC Lineman, you've stayed the course, you learned to climb poles towering above the ground, loaded down with equipment, you took hours and hours of training to know how to do your job without putting yourself or your co-workers in danger, you have helped many people in the community who were in the dark and cold, or were trapped inside their homes or on their property, you made it possible for ambulance crews, and volunteers to get help to those in need. For your service, we wish to publicly thank you for a job well done!
Wichita Lineman
I am a lineman for the county
And I drive the main road
Searchin’ in the sun for another overload
I hear you singing in the wire
I can hear you through the whine
And the Wichita lineman
Is still on the line…
I know I need a small vacation
But it don’t look like rain
And if it snows that stretch down south
Won’t ever stand the strain.
Glenn Campbell
Written by Jimmy L. Webb
