“Newsies” cast ready for public performances

After performing several shows for county students this week, the cast of “Newsies” is ready for their public performances.
“Everybody has worked really, really hard [to prepare] for their roles,” said cast member Alli Bess Chenault. Chenault plays Davey Jacobs, a new newsie who befriends Jack Kelly and becomes the brains behind the newsies’ rebellious strike.
In addition to hours of rehearsals and line memorization, the cast went above and beyond by learning how to tapdance for the musical. According to Chenault, preparations started prior to July when the cast attended a special workshop.
“We basically had one week where we had a teacher who taught [us],” said Chenault. “But I’m not even sure how many days that was. Maybe just a couple that [the teacher] was actually there. Other than that it's been them working hard, doing it on their own at home, and making sure they’ve gotten it down.”
Despite their preparations, Chenault says the cast will have nerves before they take the stage. However, they will be tempered by the thrill of performing.
“We’re nervous but very excited though," said Chenault, “because everybody loves being on stage. Everybody here has adored this performance, and we’re really glad we get to share it with people.”
“Newsies” takes to the stage tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Lawrence County High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 at the door.
