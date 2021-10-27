Moulton Lions Club hosts Farmer’s Fall Festival

An inaugural Farmer’s Fall Festival, held at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds over the weekend, was a hit among visitors, according to organizers.
The two-day festival featured live music, craft vendors, a haunted hayride, cornhole tournament, beauty pageant, and other family fun on Friday and Saturday, Moulton Lion Keith Ligon said.
The Farmer’s Fall Festival was organized by the Lion’s Club in lieu of the annual Lawrence County Fair this year. The club was forced to cancel the county fair after Archway Amusements, the company that supplied rides and attractions for the event, announced it was going out of business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ligon explained.
He said the Lions Club hopes to see the fair return next year, but the club may also organize another Farmer’s Fall Festival to feature local vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.