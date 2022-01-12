Troy is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.
The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include: Abagail Alderson of Courtland and Samantha Burcham of Moulton.
