Wallace State Community College is proud to announce that Lillyanna Cartee of Moulton, AL, was recently inducted into the college's Alpha Chi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society.

Cartee was among nearly 100 students inducted during the Spring 2023 induction ceremony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.