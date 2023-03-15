Wallace State Community College is proud to announce that Lillyanna Cartee of Moulton, AL, was recently inducted into the college's Alpha Chi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society.
Cartee was among nearly 100 students inducted during the Spring 2023 induction ceremony.
Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended by invitation only. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in an associate-degree program, have completed at least 12 hours of college-level course work leading to an associate degree, have a grade point average of 3.5 or better, exhibit good moral character, and possess recognized leadership qualities.
The members of Alpha Chi Tau participate in mentoring programs with at-risk students in area high schools, tutorial relationships with Wallace State students, community-service projects in Cullman County and in neighboring counties, and programs sponsored by Wallace State and other institutions to promote academic enrichment.
Membership also opens opportunity for PTK scholarships as the student moves on to four-year universities. Students are inducted twice a year, during the spring and fall semesters. PTK members are eligible for commencement honors during the college's annual graduation ceremonies.
The Wallace State Alpha Chi Tau Chapter recently received the designation as a REACH Chapter, which honors programs that excel in membership development. The designation is part of the national Phi Theta Kappa REACH Reward program.
Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu, call 256.352.8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
