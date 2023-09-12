On Thursday, September 7, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Moulton Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Market Street and Court Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 43-year-old male had been struck by a 2017 GMC Acadia.
The pedestrian is an employee of Carcel & G. Construction, LLC and was in the roadway cutting/finishing out some of the newly constructed concrete portion that was completed a few weeks ago.
The driver of the GMC Acadia was completing a westbound (left) turn onto Market Street from Court Street. In doing so, the Acadia encountered the pedestrian, striking him with the front of the vehicle.
The construction worker received immediate care from an employee of Lawrence Medical Center that was on scene and then from there, Moulton Fire Department and Greg's Ambulance Service.
The worker was transported to Lawrence Medical Center, where personnel was met by an Air Evac helicopter that flew him to Huntsville Hospital for further treatment.
Air Evac was deployed due to the impact of the collision that the construction worker received which caused his head to strike the roadway.
The worker was later released and was able to go home to his residence to recover.
Chief Knight would like to commend all those that responded to the scene to provide help to the injured and for helping with traffic control.
