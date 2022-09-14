A 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Moulton this morning and was being treated for head trauma in a Birmingham hospital, police said.
The accident in the 13000 block of Court Street was reported at 7:22 a.m. Moulton police said in a news release that the boy "had stepped into the roadway and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling eastbound."
The child was initially transported by ambulance to Lawrence Medical Center and then taken by Air Evac to Children's of Alabama, police said.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said the investigation of the accident is ongoing.
The accident occurred west of the Moulton Recreation Center. Deangelo McDaniel, Moulton Parks and Recreation director, said traffic was backed up on Court Street in that area for about three hours until first responders cleared the accident scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.